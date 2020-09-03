September is National Suicide Awareness Month, tips health officials have

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — September is National Suicide Awareness Month. This month is to bring more attention to a growing problem in our world.

“Over the past couple of decades, we’ve seen significant increases in the rates of suicide,” said Dr. Danielle Terry, Director of Behavior Science at Guthrie Health in Sayre, “It’s a very preventable thing, and so it’s something that’s important for us in our community — to make sure that we are looking into and making sure we’re talking about it.”

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 800,000 people have taken their lives. Data indicate that is roughly one person every 40 seconds.

Dr. Terry told 18 News, it’s important to pay attention to how someone acts and what they say to see warning signs of suicide.

“One of the biggest things you want to look for, anytime you’re noticing someone is talking about suicide, a person who might be looking for ways to kill themselves, so for example, searching for things online,” said Dr. Terry. “Talking and saying things that may indicate they are hopeless or feel like a burden. Whenever you see someone who’s showing an increase in use of drugs or alcohol. That’s always concerning.”

Other indicators can be someones lack of appetite, lack of sleep, and isolating themselves from others. A psychiatrist at Arnot Health in Elmira, N.Y. said both men and women attempt suicide differently.

“Women will try multiple times while men will try maybe 1-2-3- or 4 times,” said Dr. Toya Obatusim, Psychiatrist at Arnot Health. “Women prefer drinking, drugging or overdosing. Men tend to try lethal means.”

Dr. Obatusim said people become suicidal because they are angry with themselves and they keep that anger inside. Asking someone if they are having suicidal thoughts, it can be scary and uncomfortable but Dr. Terry said it is important to ask.

“It’s really important that you ask those questions and you show concern,” Dr. Terry said. “One of the biggest myths out there is if we talk about suicide, it will increase the likelihood someone will try to kill themselves — this is incorrect. It will not, I repeat, it will not increase the likelihood!”

When you do address someone who is facing suicidal thoughts, it’s best to show tender love and care to that individual.

“Looking at positive things in their lives, looking at their children,” Dr. Obatusim said. “What they have and achieved. Making them realize they are not hopeless. There is hope. We can always be there for you. That is the best way to go.”

When having a conversation with someone remember to only speak up, not out — let them know you are only going to tell those who can help you and no one else.

Some FREE resources for support: