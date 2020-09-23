Several Southern Tier restaurants temporarily close for cleaning to protect customers and employees

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM ) – Due to a recent cluster of positive cases originating from Lighthouse Baptist Church, local restaurants are deciding to take health more seriously.

Curly’s Chicken in Elmira Heights and Town Tavern in the Town of Erin are two of the latest restaurants to completely close their doors and deep clean their establishments from top to bottom.

Although they continued take-out and delivery, owner and Partner of the Town Tavern, Melissa Knowles, said closing down to clean was something that she didn’t have to think twice.

With the real radical with active cases that we’ve seen our county. We were concerned that it would be [really] hard to control our environments enough to be very confident that everyone is being as safe as possible. Melissa Knowles, Partner of the Town Tavern

Kristi Mertsock, owner of Curly’s Chicken, is planning on making in-depth restaurant cleaning, apart of a normal early morning shift before they open. This is a time more crucial for restaurants, said Mertsock.

Mertsock continued to say this is the perfect time to educate employees on the importance of environmental health and public safety.