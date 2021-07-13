Severe Storms Sweep Through Northern Tier

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The threat for severe weather across the Twin Tiers remains high Tuesday evening as Tioga and Bradford counties continue to clean up from last night’s severe storms.

The National Weather Service is currently in Bradford County trying to determine whether a tornado touched down yesterday evening. Meteorologists on scene tell 18 News that if there was one, it likely avoided homes in the area.

In Tioga County, residents in Mansfield and Roseville awoke to flooding and roughly four dozen residents at a nearby trailer park were forced to evacuate when floodwaters started seeping into their homes.

“It came so fast and so high,” Roseville resident Luann Morgan said. “That creek, I’ve seen it overflow into peoples yard but never into peoples homes.”

“The collapse in the bank fell into the stream and the stream made a different route and came out through and went down past the mobile homes,” Roseville resident Melissa Roeinson added.

Sandbags are now being set up throughout Southern Mansfield to prevent more flooding. A flash flood warning remains in effect for Bradford and Tioga Counties through midnight Wednesday.