BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul has declared the last week of April as Severe Weather Awareness Week in New York State.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has partnered with the agencies of the New York State Disaster Preparedness Commission, local agencies, volunteer agencies and private sector organizations to promote Severe Weather Awareness Week. Throughout the week, NWS urges residents to learn how to prepare and protect themselves from various severe weather hazards this summer, such as flooding, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

“We have a few things that we do look at in terms of the severe weather,” said NWS Binghamton Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines. “But mainly, this is just a time to plan and prepare for the possibility of when severe weather will strike.”

Each day this week, a different topic related to severe weather is discussed on the NWS’s website. Mitchell adds that the most common type of severe weather recorded around in the Twin Tiers every summer is high gusty winds.

Today’s severe weather topic focuses on the terms and definitions of different types of severe weather found in New York State during the spring and summer. Stay tuned this week as more information about Severe Weather Awareness Week will be discussed.