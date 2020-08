(WETM-TV)- Multiple communities across the Twin Tiers are feeling the aftermath of strong winds and heavy rain that swept through parts of the Twin Tiers.

Hundred of people were without power in Steuben County after the storms.

Multiple pictures were shared with 18 News from our viewers who experienced the severe weather:

Credit: Brandon Horton

Credit: Brandon Horton

Credit: Jesse Wilson

Credit: Jesse Wilson

Credit: Mike Mizzoni

Credit: Mike Mizzoni

Always feel free to send us your pictures when severe weather hits in your area.