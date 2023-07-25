TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response announced that City of Ithaca residents experienced “significant property damage and flooding” Monday, July 24, after a severe wind and thunderstorm.

The storm swept through the county at approximately 5:15 a.m. Monday evening– flooding streets in Ithaca with rain, downed power lines and fallen trees. There are flooded areas that have open manholes on the road, creating potentially hazardous situations.

There have been no reported injuries to Tompkins County, but the Emergency Communications Center has been fielding dozens of calls from residents for assistance. The county urges its residents to avoid driving through flooded areas or around downed power lines and utility poles.

“Areas of concern in the City of Ithaca include the 800 block of Route 89 (Taughannock Blvd.)

and Route 96 (Cliff Street) between the city line and Cayuga Medical Center. Portions of

Stewart Avenue and North Aurora Street have experienced flooded conditions.”

Just outside the city, reports have been made of significant damage in the Varna and Ellis Hollow areas of the town of Dryden, as well as the town of Enfield. A barn and other structures were

destroyed in the area of Hayts and Sheffield Roads.

NYSEG has reported over 300 customers without power as a result of the storms.