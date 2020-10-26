Sex offender arrested for failure to notify change of address

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for failure to notify a change of address.

The Village of Bath Police Department has arrested 52-year-old Mickey Pike SR., for the failure of notification for change of address.

Police tell 18News Pike Sr. is a registered sex offender with a previous conviction, after every move is required to notify his address.

Pike has been transported to Steuben county CAP court, where he will then be arraigned.

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, a sex offender must notify DCJS of their new address no later than 10 days after the move.

Additionally, offenders must notify the local police department where they have moved that they are now living in that area and comply with whatever sex offender requirements exist in the new jurisdiction.