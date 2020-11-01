Shabach Tabernacle of Praise in Elmira plans to host their annual Thanksgiving Feast amid the pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shabach Tabernacle of Praise in Elmira will host their annual Thanksgiving Feast amid the coronavirus pandemic and is asking for your help in serving the community.

Although the feast will look a lot different than in the past, the planning and love going into helping those in need is bigger and better than ever.

Shabach Tabernacle of Praise will host their 13th annual thanksgiving feast on November 26 from noon until 5 pm at 1133 lake street in Elmira.

Continuing with tradition members, of the church are asking for donations to complete meals for those in need.

They are asking for help with— turkeys and all the fixings, as well as side dishes, aluminum pans, utensils, to-go plates, water as well as volunteer drivers.

The church will be accepting donations starting Monday, November 2.

During the Thanksgiving Feast, they ask that all participants stay in the car as food will be brought to your vehicles.

Dinners that have to be delivered to the “shut-in” must be left on the porch for social distancing purposes.

For more information on how you can help the community this holiday season, contact Vera woods at 607-331-2903 and Jacqueline Smallwood at 607-583-4648