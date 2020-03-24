1  of  3
Breaking News
Sixth Steuben County resident tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County Health Department confirming third Coronavirus Case Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed over coronavirus concerns
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear

Sheetz announces further COVID-19 changes

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. – This week, Sheetz, in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, announced the following changes to in-store operations in order to protect the health and well-being its employees and customers:

  • Self-Serve Coffee: Self-serve coffee is now suspended. Anyone who would like to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen order points or ask an employee for assistance who will serve coffee to customers.
  • Self-Service Beverages: Sheetz has temporarily suspended all self-service beverages including fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes.
  • Bakery Items: Sheetz has temporarily discontinued availability of self-serve bakery items such as doughnuts and muffins.
Sheetz Self-service coffee station

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve, ” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities,” Sheetz said.

These changes follow others already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleanings with a focus on high touch surface areas like gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles, along with reinforcing and re-training of all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene, officials said.

Sheetz is deeply committed to continuing to deliver on its mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk though its doors as the top priority, officials said in a news release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png