ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Day of racing fun and raising money for a good cause was what many Sheriff’s from across New York state experienced today.

Watkins Glen International hosted this year’s sheriff’s showdown. This is an event to raise money for the summer camp that the New York state institute runs for children ages 9-12, all the children attend for free.

“We have different fundraising events throughout the year to make sure we can deliver that service, and this is one of our primary ones, the sheriff’s showdown” Sheriff Allard said.

The event was a great escape for these sheriffs, reveling in the opportunity to get out of the office and race some cars.

” It’s been a lot of fun, just a mental health day from the office and a little bit of trash talking” Sheriff Schrom said.

But the highlight of the day wasn’t the racing, it was being able to have a profound experience with colleagues from around the state.

“The comradery is just the best… being able to talk a little shop about what’s going on in the communities and across the state, but also some friendly bantering with someone, like who’s going to take home that coveted trophy” Sheriff Rumsey said.