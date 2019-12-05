UPDATE: Shooter at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard confirmed dead

UPDATE: 9:55 p.m. (NBC) – According to Joint Base Pearl Harbor – Hickam’s Twitter account, the shooter is confirmed dead.

“Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor.”

PEARL HARBOR, (NBC) Security forces at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, an official with Navy Region Hawaii public affairs said.

NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported that at least three people were injured,

The shooting at the shipyard, which is on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam occurred at around 2:34 p.m., Jackey Smith with Navy Region Hawaii public affairs said in a brief phone interview.

Smith said more information would be released when available. She could not confirm if there were any casualties.

Security officers stand outside the Pearl harbor Shipyard after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.KHNL

Because of the “ongoing security incident” access and gates to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam were closed, Smith said.

One witness interviewed by KHNL said that he was at his desk and heard pops and “I kind of recognize that as gunshots,” and that he looked out the window and saw three people on the ground

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information.

KHNL reported that the base was on lockdown and that the public address system was urging people to take cover.