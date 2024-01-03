ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police told 18 News there are still no arrests in two shootings in November and December, mainly because victims and witnesses are being “uncooperative” with the investigations. Police say both cases remain active. 18 News also learned evidence has been sent to the “New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center” for analysis.

The most recent shooting happened on December 26th near the Riverview Apartments on the 200 block of West Chemung Place around 11:30 a.m. Officers carrying rifles and shields could be seen surrounding the apartment building.

Captain Osiecki of the Elmira Police Department told an 18 News Reporter at the scene the shooting involved a group of two men and group of three other men. Police believe the groups knew each other. After shots were fired, police say the group of three ran into one of the apartments but were gone when police arrived. The group of two also took off. Police did not say which group opened fire, or if anyone returned fire.

The search for suspects also led police to search the Clarion Inn Hotel on East Water Street just after 2 p.m. Police told an 18 News Reporter at the scene that they obtained information that one of the suspects from the shooting was possibly staying at the hotel. Our reporter confirmed that the suspect was not present at the hotel when officers arrived. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and a New York State Police K-9 unit also responded to the scene.

Police say no arrests have been made in the so-called “scooter shooting” that happened on Nov. 27th in downtown Elmira. Police say a man on a “mini scooter” opened fire near the corner of West Water Street and North Main St. around 11 a.m. A man who was on the sidewalk was shot twice but survived.

“We heard two pops, it sounded like something was dropped. There’s a lot of construction across the street,” said Caitlynn McConnell, the co-owner of Copy Express on West Water St. McConnell told 18 News she initially didn’t realize someone had opened fire until police started responding to the scene.

“We saw the man on the scooter drive down the street on the wrong side of the street. It’s crazy that something like that can happen in downtown in the middle of the day,” McConnell said.

An employee at “TATVibe Tattoos” told 18 News two workers and a customer ran out and pulled the victim inside the store. We’re told the customer had medical training and started treating his wounds. Witnesses say the victim was shot twice, in the back and one of his legs. Police say the victim was stable.

The shooting was caught on video by the building’s security cameras. The owner of the building said she handed the video over to police. WETM has filed a Freedom of Information request for the video. It has not been answered.

18 News also obtained new data from Elmira Police that shows there were a total of 75 reported shootings in the Elmira in 2023. Elmira Detective Lt. William Goodwin told 18 News 26 of those reported shootings were confirmed to be gunshots. Lt. Goodwin says there were a total of 62 calls for gunshots in 2022. 8 of those reports were confirmed to be shootings. However, due to a switch to a new reporting system, Elmira Police could not register both “confirmed” and “unconfirmed” shootings prior to October of 2022.

When looking at total reported shootings, both confirmed and confirmed, the 75 reported in 2023 represent an increase of nearly 21% from a total of 62 reported shootings in 2022.

In December of 2023, Detective Goodwin said there 7 calls for gunshots. 3 of them were confirmed.

In November of 2023 there were 3 reported gunshots. One of them was confirmed. That’s down from 5 reported shootings in November of 2022. One of those shootings was confirmed.

Detective Goodwin says there were 3 reported shootings in October of 2023. One of them was confirmed. Police say that’s down from 13 reported shootings in October of 2022. 7 of those shootings were confirmed.