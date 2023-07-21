ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New data from Elmira Police shows during the first six months of 2023, there were 13 shootings in the City of Elmira. That’s a 23% decline compared to the same time last year, when there were 17 reported shootings. The data was obtained via Freedom of Information Requests.

Shootings in Elmira: Jan-June 2023

January: 4

February: 1

March: 2

April: 4

May: 2

June: 0

Breakdown by district: Jan-June 2023

1st District: 2

2nd District: 2

3rd District: 0

4th District: 2

5th District: 1

6th District: 6

Breakdown of shootings in the City of Elmira by district. January – June 2023.

Shootings in Elmira Jan-June 2022

January: 1

February: 4

March: 1

April: 2

May: 4

June: 5

Breakdown by District: Jan-June 2022

1st District: 3

2nd District: 2

3rd District: 1

4t: District: 1

5th: District: 4

6th District: 6

Breakdown of shootings in the City of Elmira by district. January – June 2022.

The numbers also show homicides ticked up. Elmira Police say three people were killed during the first six months of the year. That’s compared to one homicide during the same time last year.

Elmira Police say 26 handguns and 9 long guns were taken off the streets in the first six months of 2023.

In June, New York State awarded a $383,147 grant to the City of Elmira and Chemung County to participate in the GIVE Initiative, which stands for Gun Involved Violence Elimination.

“It’s going to allow us to put on two additional detectives to help track guns and help get them off the street,” said Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell. “It’s going to help the communities safer. It was a huge win for us to get that grant. It’ll help us with some overtime for targeted patrols of problem areas to help reduce violence. We had a shooting earlier today. We’re not going to accept it here. My priority as Mayor is the safety of the public. Make sure it’s a safe community with a good quality of life.”