ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a year-to-year rise in reported shootings during the first half of 2023, new data from Elmira Police shows gunfire incidents declined in September for the third month in row. Police say there were 4 reported shootings in September. 2 of them were confirmed. 2 others are unconfirmed, meaning police didn’t find victims, bullet holes or shell casings.

One of the victims includes a teen who was hurt after someone fired nearly twenty shots overnight at his house on Sept. 20th on Elmira’s Southside. Police told 18 News no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The 4 shootings in September are down from 8 reported shootings in August, and 12 reported shootings in July. The three-month decline comes after reported shootings rose by 12% during the first half of 2023, compared to the same time frame last year. Three of those shootings were deadly. Elmira Police also say they made 3 gun-related arrests in September and recovered six firearms.

Earlier this year, New York State awarded Elmira Police a $383,147 grant to participate in the GIVE Initiative, which stands for Gun Involved Violence Elimination. Elmira Police says the money allowed the department to hire two more officers to focus on gun crimes.