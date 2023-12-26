UPDATE, 3:02 p.m. — A large police presence was seen at the Clarion Inn at about 2 p.m. Police told an 18 News Reporter that they had received information that one of the suspects from this afternoon’s shooting was possibly staying at the hotel. Our reporter confirmed that the suspect was not present at the hotel.

The Elmira Police Department, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police Department responded to the scene. The NYSP’s K-9 unit was at the scene as well.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has confirmed that shots were fired on Elmira’s Southside on Tuesday afternoon.

The shots were first reported near the Riverview Apartments in Elmira around noon on Dec. 26. Captain Osiecki of the Elmira Police Department told an 18 New Reporter at the scene that the shooting involved a group of two males and a group of three males.

Police say that they believe the suspects knew each other. However, police currently do not know the identities of the suspects.

After the shooting, the group of three ran into one of the apartments but were gone when police arrived. The group of two fled the scene as well.

This investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.