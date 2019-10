In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, gun safety and suicide prevention brochures are on display next to guns for sale at a local retail gun store in Montrose Colorado. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM/WETM) – Shots have been fired in the 200 block of South Third Street Thursday night around 9:30.

Officers located several spent shell casings and determined that a car and house were damaged by gunfire. No one was hurt.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and request assistance identifying a person of interest seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are attempting to identify the person in the gray sweatshirt and gray pants from the video footage.