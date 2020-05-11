Siena Poll: 49% say to keep NY PAUSE restrictions beyond May 15

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — In a poll released by the Siena College Research Institute on Monday, 49% of residents say the New York State ‘On PAUSE’ restrictions should remain in place beyond May 15.

However, 39% say they believe it will be safe to gradually open.

52% of those that worked outside of the home prior to the pandemic are very confident that their businesses will take the steps to keep employees and clients safe from the virus. While 81% are somewhat confident, only 27% are very confident.

MORE | Siena poll: Record high favorability for Gov. Cuomo during pandemic

According to the poll, in order to feel safe going to work outside of the home, the workforce said the following is necessary:

  • workers are provided with masks (75%)
  • a treatment for the virus is available (71%)
  • workplaces are sanitized daily (72%)
  • both diagnostic (64%) and antibody (61%) testing is available
  • workplaces are set up for social distancing (61%)

“In order for Capital Region workers to feel safe, it’s gonna take not only masks, testing, cleaning, a
treatment and social distancing but over half say a vaccine is necessary,” SCRI’s Director Dr. Don Levy said in a statement. “A majority of workers are very confident that their business will do all it can to keep them safe. Still, in this difficult time these numbers say that in most cases we’re going to have to tolerate a certain level of risk in order to go back to work anytime soon.”

MORE | Siena Poll: 95% of New Yorkers see drastic change to daily lives amid coronavirus outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now