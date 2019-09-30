Sister city students visit Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Students from San Giovanni Italy visit Corning for the 14th annual foreign exchange program.

Fourteen teenagers and three of their teachers stay with host families for roughly ten days as they explore the city and surrounding hot spots including Niagra Falls, Washington D.C. and Rochester.

The Corning San Giovanni Valdarno Sister Committee will be hosting a pasta buffet party Thursday, October 3 to raise funds for the program. The tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children five and younger. It will be located at VFW Post #524 281 Baker St in Corning.

The Corning students will be visiting Itlay in February.