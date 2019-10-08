Sleeping 6-year-old shot in head during drive-by, dies hours later

Breaking News
CLEVELAND (AP/WFLA) — Cleveland police say a sleeping 6-year-old girl who was injured when shots were fired into her home has died.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (CHAWCH’) said the girl, later identified as Lyric Lawson, was shot around 1 a.m. Saturday on the east side of Cleveland.

WEWS reports the child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.

The police statement said officers were told that a car was seen driving away from the scene, but no one could provide a detailed description of the vehicle.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made or commented on any other circumstances of the shooting in the South-Collinwood neighborhood.

