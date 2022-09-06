Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Inflation remains the top issue for many small business owners including employers of food markets and convenient stores.

Prices began rising in the spring of last year when the inflation rate jumped from 2.6% to 5.4%. In June of 2022 it reached its highest at 9.1% and slowed more than expected to 8.5%.

According to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business (N-F-I-B) the number of small business owners reporting inflation as their top problem reached its highest level since 1979.

86% of owners report increasing the price of their goods and products to absorb some of the inflation pressure and 31% claimed labor and higher taxes as a substantial contributor to the issue.