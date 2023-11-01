ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Smile Through The Storms is a local support group for survivors of suicide and those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

From now through December 15, The group is running a toy drive for those in the pediatric units at Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Guthrie Health in Corning.

“We collect toys, new toys from now until December 15. People if they wanna just they can donate one toy, one stuffed animal. It doesn’t need to be a whole pile. They can again reach out to me at either my email through the Facebook page. Give me a call and we take the donated toys and we deliver them to the homeless shelter, Arnot Ogden and Corning Guthrie right before Christmas,” said founder Deb Maxwell.

These donations are made in memory of the lives lost.