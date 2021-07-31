Smoke In The Valley Competition returns for its second year

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Smoke In The Valley event returned in Canisteo, New York for its second annual barbecue competition.

Smoke In The Valley 2021

In 2020, the event didn’t happen due to COVID-19. This year, The Smoke In The Valley competition has expanded with teams from the previous year coming together to compete for a chance to win $500, trophies, and bragging rights.

“My most exciting part is bringing all these community people together. Oh, this is what this event is for this is what the police clubs are developed between the Canisteo police club and the maple city. This is our interaction from our local law enforcement and our community policing, to our people,” said The Village of Canisteo Police Chief, Kyle Amidon

“We want to thank them and show them our support to our people just as much as they give to us every day. So this is what we try to do for our people, to show that you know we’re here for them just as much as they are for us,” Amidon

The Smoke In The Valley event for next year is Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Canisteo American Legion.