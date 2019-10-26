Snickers giving away free bags of candy

(WKBN) – Snickers is giving away a million free bags of candy before Halloween.

The candy giveaway away initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from October 31 to the last Saturday in October.

Snickers said if the federal government changed the date of Halloween, it would give away a million free Snickers bars.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween hasn’t changed.

Despite that, Snickers is giving away candy anyway.

On the Snickers website, your cell phone number will allow a digital gift card for $3.90 to be claimed, the same price as a bag of fun-size Snickers.