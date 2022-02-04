Snowflake Profiles and Shoveling Safety Tips

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- There are many different types of snowflakes- 32 to be exact- that all form at slightly different temperatures. A snowflake is an ice crystal and the shape and size depend on the temperature (which must be below freezing) and the moisture available in the atmosphere when the snowflake forms.

With the Winter Storm, we saw wet and heavy snow with mixed precipitation of snow and ice. The reasons behind this are the forms of precipitation we saw and the moisture in the atmosphere. Many of us saw freezing rain and sleet for hours before the snow, especially in the Southern Tier. This caused for the layer of ice. There was also a lot of available moisture in the atmosphere which correlated to high snow to liquid ratios in the snow.

With this wet and heavy snow, it is important to shovel correctly:

“Some days like today, it [the snow] can be pretty darn heavy. So it’s important to use caution when you do first lift up snow because it’s hard to get a nice guess on how heavy is that snow going to be. Stand staggered, one foot in front, shift your weight as you lift. And then that way if you approach any resistance like hitting a block of ice, it’s not your shoulder taking all the impact” said Bruce Stropko, PT, DPT, OCS.