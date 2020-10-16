Social media users experience outage for at least an hour on Twitter

(WETM) – Hashtag Twitter down has been trending all-day for the power outage that has lasted some users for an hour.

Reports show the social media site went down earlier this afternoon, welcoming users with an error message.

The company’s status website shows Twitter investigating an irregularity with its application programming interface.

For users, the service appeared to have been partially restored around 7 pm, after being down for more than an hour.

The outage comes a day after Twitter and Facebook made the unique editorial decision to limit the reach of a New York Post story that claims to show “smoking gun” emails related to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter.