Some insurance companies plan to offer credit to customers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Cuomo has continued to keep NYS on pause, causing many people to work from home. While people are home, it’s causing less driving and fewer accidents on the road.

Some insurance companies are giving customers reimbursements in premiums. Allstate insurance is refunding more than $600 million to customers because of reductions in driving across the United States.

Over the next two months, customers of Allstate will receive what is called “Shelters in Place Payback.” Customers will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May.

The money is given back through a credit to their bank account, credit card or Allstate account. The fastest way for customers to receive this payback is to utilize the Allstate Mobile app.

GEICO is also giving current customers a 15% credit on auto and motorcycle policies, that are set to renew between April 8, 2020, through October 7, 2020. They will also give credit to new customers who purchase policies now through October 7.

Because of this pandemic, other insurance companies may be offering the same or similar help to customers, its best to check with your specific car, renter or home insurance, to see if you qualify.