Son asks for cards to celebrate mom’s 100th birthday

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some say birthdays are just another year around the sun, but for those celebrating it in the midst of the pandemic, it’s one that goes down in the history books.

For Granville resident, Shirley McKernon, she’s turning 100 on May 29, making for an even more-memorable day of celebration. Her son, Kendall, is trying to make it as special as ever.

Since they cant physically be together to show appreciation, he’s asking all to send a birthday card to fill her room instead as she lives at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Creative, humble, hardworking and kind are just a few words McKernon uses to describe his mother, so he wanted to make sure that her day is just as special as she is.

“I thought the cards have always been a big thing for her, so it will be something she really appreciates getting and hopefully fills in the time between now until the actual day.,” McKernon said. “Then when I can see her again, sit with her and we can talk about that, it will be a wonderful thing.”

After posting on Facebook and reaching out to different communities, he saw a quick and large response of people who want to help. McKernon says he wanted to do more than just a greet outside of the window; he wanted to take it next level.

“Of all the sharing and people who have contacted me to say they are sending a card or have one ready to go, i know she’s going to have a lot,” McKernon said. “I thought with the cards, if we can make some sort of a deal or something, she can enjoy them at her own pace, that would be great.”

If you’d like to help, you can send to the address below:

Shirley McKernon, Rm. B21

Granville Center

17 Madison Street

Granville, NY 12832