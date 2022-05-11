ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The warm weather is here and tick season is in full swing.

Lyme Disease is a tick-borne pathogen that can cause serious side effects such as rashes, fevers, chills, and more.

6th grader at Windsor Middle School in Broome County, Delaney Dixon, got bit by a tick in 2017.

“They put me on the adult medicine Doxycycline which messed up my gut and made me lose my fingernails and toenails and then gave me really bad immune system problems for years to come,” says Delaney.

After years of treatment and medication, she’s finally feeling better but it took a long time to get to this point.

Delaneys father, Chris, says it was difficult seeing her so sick.

“But what was more difficult was watching her kind of struggle with some anxiety around ticks,” says Chris.

While she was going through treatment, Delaney started to sketch up a ‘Tick Stik’ which would help locate ticks in hard to see places and remove them.

Her father thought it was a great idea and immediately contacted Binghamton University for help.

In order to graduate, the Mechanical Engineering seniors at BU needed to complete a senior project of some sort.

Salvatore Mezzatesta, Jung Wok Oh and Justin Adamczak decided to take on their project with the help of their advisor, Associate Professor Peter Huang.

Mezzatesta says he chose this project in particular because his family has a history of Lyme disease.

“Last semester, we designed it completely digitally and in CAD and settled in and everything so that everything fit together. Then then this semester, we actually built it. And with building it, like you have a whole bunch of whole other problems that come with that,” says Mezzatesta.

He says they were making changes to the ‘Tick Stik’ constantly, anytime they came across an issue they would redesign it again and again until they got exactly what they wanted.

“The little removal tool will like grab that tick, pull it off and lift it off the skin a little and then pull it straight out. And then there’s the camera shining right down onto your skin so you can have a wide view of the removal tool and the skin around it,” says Delaney.







Right now, the current prototype will connect directly to any phone or laptop, anything with a camera app.

They are currently working on a way to connect it to WIFI so it can work with Apple iPhones, and hope to soon have its own app to go with the device.

Chris says the device is currently patent pending, and the plan is to take it to manufactures, get quotes on it, and then start producing them.

The national Lyme Disease Association even reached out to Chris and Delaney and have been offering support.

The Lyme Disease Association saying, “The enthusiasm, dedication and intellect exhibited by this group to solve a problem and help thousands of people avoid developing Lyme or another tick-borne disease, or lead to an early diagnosis, lends hope for many who spend significant amounts of time in the outdoors for recreation or work.”

Delaney says she just wants no one to experience what she did back in 2017, she’s glad that she may be able to help people in the future.

To hear more about Delaney’s story, there is a website where you will soon be able to purchase the ‘Tick Stik.’