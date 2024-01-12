ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “A day off is a day on for service and as we know, Martin Luther King Jr. back in 1957 said life’s most persistent, urgent question is what are you doing for others.”

The food bank of the Southern Tier is set to host its annual Serve and Learn MLK day of service. The event will be held at the food bank on Monday January 15 from 8:30 am to 4:30pm.

It will feature a few interactive events, including volunteer shifts and Hunger 101 and Racial Wealth Gap Simulation Workshops. Individuals, families, school groups, businesses, and community organizations will volunteer.

“Three types of events. Number one, volunteering in our production room and that’s sorting and packing food to help our neighbors in need who are experiencing hunger. Number two, we have learning opportunities like Hunger 101, where they’re spending some time a day in the life of someone experiencing poverty. Great for kids and families to learn about hunger. Three, tours of the food bank to see what it’s like running a food bank. How does the food bank impact the community? How does it work with partner organizations to address food insecurity in our six counties,” said Matthew Griffin, Director of Health and Nutrition.

The food bank encourages those interested to sign up online beforehand here.