Southern Tier Medical Care opening new location in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A new medical office will open in Horseheads to provide primary care services to individuals and families in the community.

Southern Tier Medical Care, in partnership with the Corning Chamber of Commerce, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 16 at 2:30 pm.

The new office is located at 3345 Chambers Road in Horseheads. The practice is the second Southern Tier Medical Care office in the area, joining the company’s Painted Post location.

Southern Tier Medical Care states that the office “…offers annual physicals and checkups including care for mental and emotional health, care for new symptoms as well as chronic conditions, connection to screenings such as mammograms and colonoscopies, and connection to imaging, tests, and specialists for additional care as needed. Walk-ins are also welcomed.”