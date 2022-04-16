SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A cold and rainy morning in the Town of Southport didn’t stop legislatures and residents from celebrating the town’s bicentennial.

Originally planned to be outside across from the Southport Town Hall, the ribbon-cutting ceremony had to be moved inside due to the weather. Packed into the Town Hall’s courtroom were local residents, first responders from the local departments, and the town’s board of directors, all there to recognize a huge milestone in the town’s history.

The ceremony consisted of a proclamation, acknowledging the town’s 200th birthday, which was read to everyone in attendance, as well as a brief history of the town and what made it stand out. The large agricultural community filled out the vast farmland surrounding the town while people like the carpenters, doctors, and other craftsmen/businesses filled the more urban sector, making it city-like.

A mural celebrating the bicentennial titled ‘The Spirit of Sourthport’ was given recognition as it was created using grant funding given to the town and is now on the Valu Home Center wall.

Future events for the bicentennial year of celebration were brought up, including the Southport Time Capsule that’ll be filled with a variety of items and then buried for 25 years, and a passport program, all to happen on May 14.

The passport program is designed for local residents to shop locally and by doing so, get a stamp on their passport. The stamps will be tallied and prizes will be given out to the people with the most stamps. Locations of participating businesses will be found inside the passport when handed out.

The ceremony concluded with the ribbon cutting and a thank you to all that attended. The town is excited for a year of celebration and fun events for the community to enjoy.