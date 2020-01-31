Armed to Farm: Providing hope and purpose to local veterans

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Frederick Valkenburgh served in the U.S. Navy for 5-years. The Bath native now has a new goal thanks in part to the support and education he’s received from the Armed to Farm program.

“The goal is to open an agroforestry operation that funds a nature base holistic therapy operation for veterans,” Valkenburgh said.

Valkenburgh said he takes as many courses as he can with Cornell Small Farms Program. He’s now currently shopping around for land.

So how did the program start? Dr. Paul Dougherty with the Canandaigua VA Medical Center explains in this video.

Dean Koyanagi, the Veterans Program Associate at Cornell Small Farm Program explains his role in the following video.

Click HERE to learn more about the Cornell Small Farms Program.