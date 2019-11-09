Charles’ Story Part II: Helping addicts overcome addiction

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Husband, father, grandfather, and a deacon at a local Baptist Church. Those are just a few of the titles U.S. Army veteran Charles Thomas holds close to his heart. Yet, there is something even deeper, a higher calling, that brings him joy as well.

“I enjoy helping people, there have been some struggles,” Thomas said. “But recovery is possible. A lot of time people don’t understand the addict. The addict is not a bad person. They just did bad things.”

Thomas is all too familiar with the bad. He’s a recovering addict, clean for 19 years. He spent time on the streets, masking his PTSD with drugs. Now he’s helping others, holding nightly narcotics anonymous meetings, volunteering at the Bath VA Medical Center, and getting involved in many community organizations with the mission to help curb the drug problem and save lives.

That’s is why the staff at the Bath VA said they want local veterans to know they have the resources to help them get the care they need. Thomas said he continues to get his care at the VA. He’s now sharing his story, helping others, and giving back to the community of Bath, a community he now calls home.

To see part one of Charles’ story click HERE.

Veteran Events

2019 Veterans Day Services

The Chemung County Veterans Council and the City of Elmira will hold annual Veterans Day Services at Wisner Park and Woodlawn National Cemetery on Monday, November 11. Services will begin precisely at 11:00 am at Wisner Park and 12:30 pm at Woodlawn National Cemetery.

The Chemung County Veterans Council is proud to announce that local Veterans will be presenting ceremonial wreaths at each service. In addition to the ceremonial wreaths, the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 803 will provide Honor Guard services and the Marine Corps League E.J. Brewer Detachment will provide Color Guard services.

City of Elmira Mayor and United States Air Force Veteran Dan Mandell, Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss and President of Got Your 6 Veterans Support Group/Chairman of the Chemung County Veterans Council Ted Peet will speak to the significance of Veterans Day in our community.

 

Service on Monday at 7:45 AM

At the Veteran Section of Forest Lawn Cemetery.

563 Jerusalem Hill Road

Elmira

 

Free Car wash for Veterans

Hurricane Car Wash in Corning NY. Offering free car washes to all veterans on Veterans Day Monday, November 11th, 2019.

