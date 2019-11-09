Charles’ Story Part II: Helping addicts overcome addiction

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Husband, father, grandfather, and a deacon at a local Baptist Church. Those are just a few of the titles U.S. Army veteran Charles Thomas holds close to his heart. Yet, there is something even deeper, a higher calling, that brings him joy as well.

“I enjoy helping people, there have been some struggles,” Thomas said. “But recovery is possible. A lot of time people don’t understand the addict. The addict is not a bad person. They just did bad things.”

Thomas is all too familiar with the bad. He’s a recovering addict, clean for 19 years. He spent time on the streets, masking his PTSD with drugs. Now he’s helping others, holding nightly narcotics anonymous meetings, volunteering at the Bath VA Medical Center, and getting involved in many community organizations with the mission to help curb the drug problem and save lives.

That’s is why the staff at the Bath VA said they want local veterans to know they have the resources to help them get the care they need. Thomas said he continues to get his care at the VA. He’s now sharing his story, helping others, and giving back to the community of Bath, a community he now calls home.

To see part one of Charles’ story click HERE.