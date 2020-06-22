Spreading joy in the community with a selfless act of giving back.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dakota Rinker is spreading joy in the community with selfless acts of giving back.

During this coronavirus pandemic and movements of change across the nation, a small gesture can make a big deal.

Rinker, the six-year-old Elmira Heights honorary, police officer, is back to spread joy.

Dakota’s birthday is July 26, and instead of gifts for himself, he is raising money for thank you bags to give to local police departments.

Last year, Rinker provided over 100 thank you bags filled with his hand-picked goodies using all of his birthday money.

This past January, he was given the extreme honor of becoming an Elmira Heights, honorary police officer.

In the past two days, according to his Facebook fundraiser page, Rinker has raised more than five-hundred dollars towards his goal of $600.

A Twin Tiers strong story, as 18 news will continue to follow Dakota and his big heart.