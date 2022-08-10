BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Beverage giant Labatt announced on Wednesday they are releasing a new seltzer, that they say is dedicated to fans of the Buffalo Bills, whom they call “the best fans in the country.”

The “Stampede” hard seltzer features raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavors, with Labatt adding that it is similar to a “rocket pop.” Labatt said it will be on shelves in time for the pre-season, coming in a 12-pack of 12oz. cans. The Bills play the Indianapolis Colts at home, Saturday at 4 p.m.

This new seltzer is an evolution from last year’s hard seltzer tribute, which was called “QB1,” which honored Josh Allen. The buffalo on front represents the “power, energy and charge of Buffalo fans,” Labatt said.

“Buffalo’s fanbase is known nationwide for its dedication to the Buffalo Bills,” said Corey Berger, associate brand manager for Labatt in a statement. “Labatt has always been a part of football tailgating and pre-gaming. We decided to name our seltzer Stampede to honor the best fans in the country.”