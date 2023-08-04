ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, lawmakers want to partner with community organizations to reduce statewide gun violence.

Joe Popcun—Executive Deputy Commissioner for the State Division of Criminal Justice Services—explained that while gun violence was up during the pandemic, current efforts by the state to empower grassroots community groups will help. “It has to be a whole of state government approach,” he said. “That’s the governor’s approach so far, has been, okay, let’s make sure that we’re addressing this as holistically as possible, because one solution in isolation isn’t going to do it.”

Also this week, Andrew Safranko—an attorney with Lamarche Safranko Law—explained the latest legal woes of former President Donald Trump. Last week, he was indicted again, this time in the investigation into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Trump is unlikely to plead guilty even to avoid a long trial process, Safranko said.

“If he were to plea in federal court he wouldn’t know what his sentence would be until the day he’s sentenced and with all those unknowns I would be shocked if he were to plead guilty,” said Safranko.

To see these interviews and more, here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: