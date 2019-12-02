Closings
1 dead, 7 injured in fire in early morning fire in Brooklyn

State News

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead and seven people are injured after an early morning fire in Brooklyn.

The fire in a three-story residential building on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday.

The Fire Department says eight people were taken to hospitals. One man was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released. The other victims are being treated for smoke inhalation.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

