2 state senators under fire for posing with controversial banner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two state lawmakers are under fire after posing with a climate change banner on Tuesday that represented 9/11. The banner was part of a rally hosted by NY Renews.

The state senators pictured with the banner are Rachel May and Robert Jackson. The banner portrayed climate change as a plane heading toward the Twin Towers.

Both senators later took to Twitter to apologize for posing with the banner. They each said they did not see the imagery on the banner, and they denounced it.

Sen. Minority Leader Rob Ortt is calling on state democrats to ask for their removal from office. NY Renews later tweeted that it did not approve of the banner, and once it was seen, they asked the person holding it to leave.