ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic in Elmira slowed after a three-vehicle crash left a busy intersection closed Monday afternoon.

Elmira Police responded to a 3-car crash at the intersection of East Church Street and Clemens Center Parkway a little after 3:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022. Police told 18 News that no one was injured.

EPD said E. Church was closed from Baldwin to North Main Street. Police estimated the road would be closed until around 4:20 p.m. as the cars were towed from the scene.

No other details on the crash were immediately available. 18 News will continue to follow the story and provide updates as they become available.