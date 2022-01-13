$7M awarded to organizations across NYS as part of Workforce Development Initiative

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – About $7 million has been awarded to 42 organizations across New York State as part of the Workforce Development Initiative. Four organizations are in the Southern Tier.
“We need to deal with the harsh reality that the pandemic left too many New Yorkers suddenly out of work and searching for new skills to reinvent themselves and relaunch their careers,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “These workforce awards will provide critical skills training, connect New Yorkers with the high-demand and good-paying jobs of the future, and create harmony between education, business, and public investment that will accelerate our state’s economic recovery.”
The awards were part of the second round of funding. The funding and incentives are provided in this round of awards by the Department of Labor, SUNY and CUNY.
Recipients
Capital Region
- SUNY Schenectady County Community College
- NSH USA Corporation
- Hudson Valley Community College
Central New York
- Pyrotek Inc.
- Tompkins Cortland Community College
Finger Lakes
- Rochester General Hospital
- eHealth Technologies
- Helen & Gertrude Agency
- Lifetime Assistance Inc.
- Optimax SI
- ProAmpac
- Greater Living Architects P.C.
- Monroe Community College
- GW Lisk, Inc
- Finger Lakes Community College
Long Island
- United Way of Long Island
- Nicholas Center
- We Connect The Dots, Inc.
- Catholic Health Services of Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital
- Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation
- Nassau Community College
- Developmental Disabilities Institute
- East End Disabilities Associates
- Family Residences and Essential Enterprises, Inc.
- Independent Group Home Living
- Suffolk County Community College
Mid-Hudson
- Nicholas Center
- Williams Lumber
- ShopRite
- Dutchess Community College
Mohawk Valley
- Mohawk Valley Community College
- Universal Plastics
- Masonic Care Community
- Consolidated Precision Product
- Indium Corporation
- The Center
- GPO Federal Credit Union
- The Rescue Mission
- C & H Plastics
New York City
- Grace Institute of New York
- LaGuardia Community College
- The Door – A Center of Alternatives, Inc.
- Bronx Community College Design Studio
- Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation
- Bronx Community College
- We Connect The Dots, Inc.
Southern Tier
- H & E Stork Turbo Blading
- Tompkins Cortland Community College
- First Heritage Federal Credit Union
- Corning Community College
In the first round of funding, over $70 million was awarded to 225 organizations. Applications continue to be accepted on a rolling basis. Organizations can apply on the New York State website.