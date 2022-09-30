OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Autumn leaves in the Adirondacks will be in full bloom this week, changing 55% from September 28th through October 4th, and there are plenty of activities in Old Forge for you to catch a glimpse of the action.

The Adirondacks & Old Forge have long been renowned for their stunning mountain scenery and bright fall foliage this time of year, making it one of the prime travel and tourist destinations in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Activities include hiking, camping, boating, kayaking & canoeing, sightseeing, and more.

Destinations include the famous Enchanted Forest Water Safari, a summer water park that also offers year-round camping and events; McCauley Mountain Ski Center, with a year-round chair lift, giving visitors a mountaintop view of the area; and The Water’s Edge Inn giving a premier lakefront Adirondack lodging.

A list of upcoming Old Forge events can be found below.

Old Forge Events:

Fridays in September: Old Forge Farmers Market

1:00 pm – 5:00 pm at the Hiltebrant Recreation Center Parking Lot

Saturday, October 1st “Quilts Unlimited Lecture & Luncheon

Starts: 8:30 am

“Coloring Your Quilts” lecture by Juror of Awards, Pat Harrison. A 45-minute Powerpoint lecture that will take you on a journey through amazing photographs of our colorful natural world and show how the color combinations of nature around us can be translated into the coloring of our quilts

3rd Annual Adirondack Mountain Bike Festival

Saturday & Sunday, October 1st & 2nd

The 3rd Annual Adirondack Mountain Bike Festival (MTB) will be held at McCauley Mountain