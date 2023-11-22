ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Adult Survivors Act is set to expire on Friday. The law allows people who were sexually assaulted as adults, to sue their abuser in a civil case, regardless as to when it happened.

“This is a way to tell survivors we stand with you,” said Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal.

More than 2,500 cases have been filled. High profile cases include, Harvey Winestein, Bill Cosby, and most recently Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal sponsored the legislation and says it gives people of all backgrounds a chance pursue justice.

“It ranged from E. Jean Carol who was abused by Donald Trump. He was found guilty in court,” said Rosenthal. “And then there are all these nameless people who were abused by a relative, a neighbor.”

Michael Polenberg, Vice President of Government Affairs at Safe Horizon, said survivors are also able to sue institutions that was negligent in stopping the harm from taking place.

“A large number of lawsuits from formerly incarcerated people who finally have the opportunity to seek justice for the sexual assault that took place in jails and prisons across the state,” explained Polenberg.

There is a possibility the Adult Victims Act could be extended in the future.

“From what I ’ve heard from advocates and others— they think it is important to extend the look back window or to make it permanent and that’s what we’re discussing,” said Rosenthal.

She sponsored a similar bill that passed in 2019 called the Child Victims Act. It had a one-year lookback window and was later extended by another year. Roughly 11,000 lawsuits were filed under the Child Victims Act.

For adult victims, the clock runs out a midnight Friday, but there is still time to file. Lawsuits can be filed electronically, even on Thanksgiving.