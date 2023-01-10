ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany entrepreneur shared his recipe for success and gave an insider’s look recently into business operations to students in the Capital Region BOCES Global Fashion program. Schuyler Bull, owner of the Fort Orange General Store, spoke to students about the opening of his store in 2017 and the day-to-day rigor involved with operating a business.

During his discussion with the aspiring fashion designers and merchants, Bull also provided insight on how he followed his dreams into business ownership. He went on to give students information on everything from how market trends impact sales to how the success or failure of an event, such as Black Friday, can impact the bottom line of an operation.

“It was interesting to hear about the business side of it and see how much goes into running a successful business,” said aspiring fashion designer Sophia Berlin. The Bethlehem High School junior went on to say, “What he spoke about will definitely help me when I speak to business owners and managers as a designer.”

Students in the Global Fashion program study creative design and core business concepts and apply them to the world of fashion. They also learn about careers in fashion, merchandising, marketing, fashion drawing, textiles, how to use a sewing machine, foundation pattern making, and sewing skills while taking part in work-based learning opportunities at area shopping malls to learn visual display and merchandising.