N.Y. (WETM) — Legislation allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages to-go is part of the New York State Budget, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

The legislation will allow bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption. All bars and restaurants with licenses to sell liquor or wine for on-site consumption will be allowed to sell alcohol to-go. All alcohol-to-go containers still must follow each municipality’s open container laws.

Sales by the bottle will still be prohibited, and to-go drinks will need to be purchased with “a substantial food item,” according to the governor’s office. To-go sales also must occur during the regular county closing hours where each business is located.

This legislation will last for a period of three years and was prompted by the success of to-go drink sales for businesses during the pandemic.