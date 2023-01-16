ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: Governor Hochul laid out her goals for this session in her first state of the state address since being elected. The proposals include significant investments in public safety and mental health resources.

Grant Reeher, a professor of political science at Syracuse University, explained he believes the speech addressed the more significant issues that cost the governor votes in the most recent election. However, Reheer said one aspect of the speech that puzzled him was how little of the address was “framed and addressed toward upstate New York.” He went on to say the Governor lacked support from areas upstate during the most recent election.

Also this week, the Executive Director for The State School Boards Association, Bob Schneider, said the association is pleased with the planned investment from the state. During the state of the state, Governor Hochul laid out how the over 2 million dollar investment would address learning loss brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the association will be looking to update its Foundation Aid data to make the best of the new funding moving forward.

