ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Celebrating four decades of fall festivities and kicking off New York Cider Week, the Ithaca Apple Harvest Festival returned to downtown during the first weekend of October.

The 40th annual festival, sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, took over the streets of Ithaca from September 30 to October 2, with apple growers, cider presses, and the popular apple cider donuts.

With people filling and tents filling the streets, the festival featured everything apple-themed. This included fresh apples, seasonal baked goods, food trucks, as well as a craft fair, live music, and apple cider and related products in the shops around downtown.

The event runs from September 30-October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day. Participating farmers included Schweigarts Sugar Shack, Schoolyard Sugarbush, A J Teeterfarm, Littletree Orchards, Creamcycle, Maple River Syrup Company, MacDonald Farms, Cornell Society of Horticulture, Laughing Goat Fiber Farm, Robbie’s Produce, Picaflor Farm, Little Farm Bakery, Little Grey Bakery, Mojo Hot Sauce.