ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the winter months approach, many are starting to think about heating bills, and the resources available to cover the cost. Now, some additional help is on the way.

Applications for HEAP, New York State’s Home Energy Assistance Program, will open on November 1.

Those who are eligible include those who are/can:

U.S. citizens, U.S. non-citizen nationals, or qualified non-citizens

Provide a Social Security number for each household member

Receive SNAP benefits, Temporary Assistance, or Supplemental Security Income

Monthly household income is at, or below HEAP income guidelines

If you own a home, pay for heat as part of your rent, and have money in the bank, stocks, bonds, or other resources

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $360 million in federal funding through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Gillibrand said this will help households statewide afford their heating bills.

On November 1, households are able to access the application for the HEAP Regular online. Households also have the option to apply in person at their HEAP Local District Contact, or by mailing a completed application.

In Monroe County, the Department of Social Services is the HEAP Local District Contact, located on Westfall Road. They can be reached at (585) 753-6477, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the beginning of January, households are able to apply for the HEAP Emergency benefit in person or by phone.

According to Senator Gillibrand, more than 1.7 million benefits totaling $428 million had been authorized for NYS through HEAP in FY23.

For more information on how to apply, click here.