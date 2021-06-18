Artists set to perform at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM)- Grammy-winning group Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra will bring an afternoon of high-energy polka music to the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 2 p.m. Monday, August 23. Sturr and his band won the Grammy for Best Polka Music 18 of the 24 times the prize was awarded. All concerts are free with $3 Fair admission.

“I hope everyone’s ready to dance! This is not music you sit down and listen to. This is music to get you out of your seat and I know this will be one of the fun afternoons of this year’s Fair,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

LoCash, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced

Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.

98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.

RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced

Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.

Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.

Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.

The Spinners, Tuesday, August 24 at 2 p.m.

Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced

Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.

Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced

Bell Biv Devoe, Thursday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.

Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.

The Beach Boys, Saturday, August 28 at 8 p.m.

Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced

Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Monday, August 30 at 2 p.m.

Grandson, Monday, August 30 with time to be announced

The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.

Jamey Johnson, Tuesday, August 31 at 7 p.m.

Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.

Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.

Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Uncle Kracker, Friday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

Cold War Kids, Saturday, September 4, 2 p.m.

Based on current state guidance, concerts are likely to take place on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds.