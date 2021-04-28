Assembly passes legislation expanding rape statutes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Catalina Cruz announced on Tuesday that the Assembly passed legislation that would redefine New York’s rape statutes. This change will ensure that survivors receive “appropriate justice” and that their trauma is recognized as rape in the eyes of the law. The legislation is now waiting for approval in the Senate.

“Rape is a heinous crime for which survivors deserve justice and perpetrators must be held accountable,” said Speaker Heastie. “This legislation ensures that the law recognizes the magnitude of these crimes and helps deliver survivors the real justice that they are owed.”

“Seeking justice for the crime of rape is a painful experience that forces survivors to relive their trauma,” said Assemblymember Cruz. “I am proud to carry this legislation because these brave individuals deserve to know that our justice system recognizes their trauma and will hold their perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Under current law, oral sexual conduct and anal sexual conduct are considered “criminal sexual acts” and are not recognized as rape. This new legislation would remove existing penetration requirements and include oral sexual conduct and anal sexual conduct in the definition of rape.