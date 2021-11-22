Assembly releases ‘disturbing’ misconduct report on ex-governor Cuomo

The Assembly Judiciary Committee has released their impeachment investigation report that looked into former Governor Cuomo’s alleged misconduct.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released a report on its investigation into alleged misconduct by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday morning. Committee Chair Charles Lavine describes Cuomo’s conduct outlined in the findings as “disturbing.”

In March 2021, Speaker Carl Heastie charged the committee with determining if there was evidence to support a finding that Cuomo engaged in serious and corrupt conduct in office. They were trying to figure out if any such acts might justify filing articles of impeachment.

The scope of the investigation included examining allegations of sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct, the publication of Cuomo’s October 2020 book, information provided by the former governor and his administration about COVID in nursing homes, and potential safety issues surrounding the construction of bridges in New York State.

Members of the committee had the chance to read the report before its public release.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history. I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation,” said Speaker Heastie.

